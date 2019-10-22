Kurds Confront Exiting US Troops In Syria With Heartbreaking Signs

In a gut-wrenching series of videos, Kurds holding signs confronted a convoy of massive US tanks and trucks rolling out of northern Syria and into Iraq.

“Thanks for US people, but Trump betrayed us,” read one sign.

Another said: “To the U.S. Army who are leaving northeast Syria, tell your children that the children of the Kurds were killed by the Turks and you did nothing to protect them.”

US troops were emotional and tearful as they withdrew from Syria, and saluted their former comrades-in-arms, wrote Voice of America writer and specialist in Kurdish politics Mutlu Civiroglu, who posted the videos on Twitter, wrote.