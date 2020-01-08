Kylie Jenner drew scorn on Twitter for her response to the devastating fires currently ravaging Australia and its wildlife. The reality star and cosmetics billionaire was called “disconnected from reality” for writing on her Instagram story that the massive animal death toll “breaks my heart” ― and then later posting an image of her new Louis Vuitton mink slippers.

Kylie Jenner wearing MINK fur slippers on the same day after posting how her heart is broken hearing the news about animals in Australia. pic.twitter.com/zvXlNbitqc — laura ✨ (@admsamys) January 7, 2020

The wildfires are estimated to have taken the lives of more than 1 billion animals and 25 people, and have destroyed or damaged more than 2,000 homes. Nearly 31,000 square miles ― an area about the size of Austria ― have burned so far. Jenner and her sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been slammed for their response to the fires, with many arguing they’re not doing enough to help with the wealth they have.

Kim Kardashian West addressed this backlash on Twitter, telling fans: “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.” As for Jenner, she’s remained quiet on the pushback she’s gotten. Here’s what people have been saying about the whole thing:

meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed.... imagine being this disconnected from reality pic.twitter.com/EKOKtbPNMA — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) January 6, 2020

kylie jenner really posted an insta story crying abt the animals in australia and then posted a picture of her real mink fur slides straight after ,,,, 🤡 circus time booboo — 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘻 (@SERENDlPITITTY) January 6, 2020

Kylie Jenner posting about saving the koalas and then posting her real mink fur slippers.....make it make sense!?! — lil nugget (@JenBretty) January 6, 2020

Nothing gets me more heated than Kylie pretending to care about the koalas then posting pictures of her mink slippers https://t.co/eBOEBNMSDD — Phoebe Glide (@PhoebeGlide) January 6, 2020

kylie jenner tweeted about how sad she was about animals dying in Australia And then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes !!! like ..... pic.twitter.com/qHhK7PWFaC — رود (@r21cl) January 6, 2020

it amazes me that a girl on twitter living paycheck to paycheck has accumulated $700K for Australia and Kylie Jenner spent 100,000€ on mink fur slippers — grant (@reydior) January 6, 2020