Kylie Jenner Performs 'Rise And Shine' Live, Crowd Absolutely Loses It

Rich Fury via Getty Images Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" in August 2019.

As the sun sets on 2019, it’s time to “rise and shine” one last time with the year’s most unexpected pop star: Kylie Jenner.

The make up mogul could practically sneeze and make money, so, of course, the same rules applied to her singing after a viral clip of Jenner waking up her baby daughter with the phrase became an internet phenomenon.

“Rise and shine” memes, sweatshirts and dance remixes were born, with the reality star capitalizing on the fun as a KarJenner is wont to do. But now she’s graced us with her first live performance with a little convincing from fellow vocalist, Justin Bieber.

The “Sorry” singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, hosted a charity art auction in Los Angeles on Friday night that benefitted LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts. Besides Kylie, the star-studded guest list included her mother, Kris Jenner; the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble; and Jaden Smith.