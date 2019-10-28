Kylie Jenner Recreates Britney And Madonna's Iconic VMAs Kiss For Halloween

The reality TV star was only about six years old when Britney Spears and Madonna broke the internet — before it was really even the internet — with their famous kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards . But icons recognise icons, so Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou pulled out all the stops to reenact the moment on Saturday night in impressive detail.

Rise and shine from your post-Halloweekend slumber, everyone, because Kylie Jenner recreated a pop culture moment for the ages.

The makeup mogul went as the Material Girl — slicking her hair back in a bun, wearing a form-fitting black ensemble and carrying a top hat — while Karanikolaou channeled the pop princess in a white bridal number.

In an Instagram video, the two dance around to Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” before Karanikolaou-as-Spears tells Jenner: “Kiss me.”

And so she does, but it’s only a brief peck — not likely to cause nearly as much conversation as Madonna and Spears’ lip lock, which went down as one of the most defining moments in award show history.

While no one appeared to have dressed as Christina Aguilera — who, let us not forget, was also at the VMAs that year and also kissed Madonna on stage — Jenner laid that groundwork in a past Halloween.

The 22-year-old rocked the look from Aguilera’s “Dirrrty” era for a night back in 2016, complete with assless chaps.