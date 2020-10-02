Kylie Jenner is using her bikini photos to get fans to register to vote, and apparently it’s working. The reality TV star shared a link to Vote.org’s online tool on her Instagram, directing fans to the link with a saucy series of photos of herself in a bathing suit. “But are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio ... let’s make a plan to vote together,” Jenner wrote earlier this week.

The online voter registration and verification tool saw a massive surge in use after Jenner endorsed it on her page, a spokesperson told The Hill. It had a whopping 1,500% increase in users over the previous day after Jenner posted. “Following Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org’s registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices are heard this election,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement to the outlet. “By making voting easier, and in turn, getting more people to vote, we create a stronger, more representative democracy,” she added.