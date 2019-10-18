The Way Kylie Jenner Woke Up Her Daughter From A Nap Has Become A Hilarious Meme

Last week the 22-year-old reality star and makeup mogul released a video tour on YouTube of her Kylie Cosmetics office.

The tour of her over-the-top space included a champagne vending machine, a bouquet of flowers made out of cash and M&M’s emblazoned with Jenner’s face.

But as extra as the tour was, viewers really latched onto one moment when Jenner shows off her 1-year-old daughter Stormi’s playroom.

Jenner waited until the very end of the video to film the pink-accented room because, as she explained earlier in the video, Stormi was taking a nap.

With that information in mind, Jenner quietly entered the dark room and seemingly woke up Stormi by singing “rise and shine” as she flipped on the lights.

Once the lights were on, it was apparent that Stormi was already awake, presumably because a camera crew had already entered the room and waited in the dark to film the scene.

And so a meme was born: