Kylie Jenner's Daughter's Lavish Christmas Gift Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Stormi Webster is nearly 2 years old, and she already has her first piece of real estate.

Kylie Jenner’s toddler received an opulent early Christmas surprise from her grandmother Kris Jenner ― a small house (which they are calling a playhouse).

The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul shared a video of the surprise to her YouTube channel, which quickly prompted her daughter’s name to trend on Twitter on Monday afternoon as users boggled over the toddler’s lavish toy mansion.

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” an emotional Jenner says in the video after her mother reveals the surprise.