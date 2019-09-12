The singer has revealed she was left in “streaming tears” after watching the festival set back, admitting it was “not good enough”.

Kylie Mingoue ’s record-breaking Glastonbury set was revered by fans and critics alike , but the lady herself was a lot less happy with how the performance turned out.

Kylie told of her disappointment in an interview with GQ magazine, saying: “My reaction was so at odds with the response and the reception it got.

“I hadn’t done it as well as I wanted,” she said. “I’ve always been so hypercritical. Was this supposed to be the pinnacle of my career? It’s not good enough. I’m better than that.”

She continued: “I mean, I am fine now. Sort of. I guess I had to go through that, watch it, look at it objectively and get that out of my system.

“It just wasn’t perfection in my eyes.”