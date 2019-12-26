Quokkas, budgie smugglers, Kylie Minogue’s famous short shorts at the cricket, and many flat white coffees - Tourism Australia’s new ad shows off some of our quintessential assets in a bid to lure Brits to holiday Down Under.

The promo, staring Kylie and Aussie comedian Adam Hills aired in the UK on ITV immediately after the Queen’s speech this Christmas.

It features Kylie hanging out at iconic Australian locations like Byron Bay, Victoria’s Sandringham Beach, Sydney Harbour and Uluru but Twitter says it fails to illustrate the real Australia i.e drought, heatwaves and bushfires.

The ad, dubbed “Matesong”, isn’t complete without jibes to our UK “sisters and brothers” about Brexit and the seemingly never-ending turmoil over its messy divorce with the EU.