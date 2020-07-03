Author Likens Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Hitler In Unhinged Interview

Author and reality TV personality Lady Colin Campbell likened Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Adolf Hitler in an unhinged interview Thursday. Campbell, who once claimed during a media appearance that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was not a pedophile, compared the royal couple to Hitler while speaking with “Access All Areas” hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng on Fubar Radio. “I have no doubt that they tell themselves they’re doing the right thing, but we also need to remember that history is littered with people who thought they were doing good,” she said of the Sussexes. “I only have to mention Adolf Hitler, not that I’m putting them in the same camp as him.”

“Adolf Hitler thought he was doing good for the world. Mao Zedong, who also killed hundreds of millions of his own people, he thought he was doing good,” she added. Campbell also surmised that the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana, would disapprove of the couple’s decisions. “Diana, for all her failings, was very royal,” the author said, adding that she would be “completely horrified” by the couple’s decision to step back as working members of the royal family and pursue financial independence.

Fox via Getty Images Lady Colin Campbell, here on a Fox special on Meghan Markle," says the couple just thinks they're doing the right thing.

Campbell said that Meghan, whom she claimed was “overindulged” and “spoiled by her father,” set out making the plans for the couple to live in Los Angeles despite the prince’s public insistence that that was not the case. Campbell also speculated the couple was leaking their own press. “I mean, honestly. You know, I have never seen people rape their privacy to the extent that they have raped their own privacy on a daily basis,” she added.

The 70-year-old, who once appeared on the reality show “I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here,” is one of the many who continue to attack the Duchess of Sussex, who has weathered misogynistic and racist attacks since she first began dating Prince Harry. While Campbell, who also recently shamed a British news presenter for “living a lie” and coming out as gay later in life, has claimed that the duchess is a “fame addict” and that she has political aspirations to run for president one day. The Hitler comments, though, have escalated her baseless commentary to a new level of vile. Meanwhile, the Sussexes have carried on with their charity efforts in Los Angeles and continue to speak up for racial justice amid the Black Lives Matter movement and ongoing protests and marches after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Meghan recently spoke with Althea Bernstein, who is biracial and was the victim of an alleged hate crime by four white men in Wisconsin. The duchess talked to her about healing and staying off of social media during a 40-minute phone call, and she got the 18-year-old’s number to be able to check in with her again.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet children at the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9 in London.