Lady Gaga gave an emotional performance of the American national anthem to commemorate Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
The Oscar-winning star was a vocal supporter of Joe Biden in last year’s US election, having been critical of Donald Trump throughout his presidency, and was later invited to join the line-up during his inauguration ceremony.
Appearing on stage outside the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon, Gaga truly delivered on the fashion front, sporting a navy blue blazer, massive red skirt and golden dove brooch.
She delivered a stunning rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner (with a golden microphone and earpiece to match her brooch, naturally!), as the world watched on.
Her performance – and, it has to be said, her look – immediately went down a storm with those watching the inauguration live on TV:
In the lead-up to the US election in November, Gaga shared a video of herself recreating some of her most iconic looks, while urging fans to vote.
Although the video didn’t contain an endorsement for one candidate over another, she did say: “When they announce who has won this election, it will become very clear what this country has become... let’s be real, you know who I voted for. But believe me, and listen to me now, even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world.”
The Chromatica singer later joined Biden on stage at his final drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, on the same day Trump was quoted as saying: “Lady Gaga is... not so good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”
Gaga previously won praise when she sang Star-Spangled Banner before the Super Bowl in 2016. A year later she was invited back to perform during the Half-Time Show.
Other celebrities who appeared during the Biden inauguration included Jennifer Lopez and country star Garth Brooks.
Following the inauguration, a TV special is set to air in the US, featuring celebratory performances from stars including John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and the New Radicals, who reformed specifically to deliver a rendition of their hit You Only Get What You Give, a song Biden has said in the past holds a special place in his heart.
