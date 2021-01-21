Lady Gaga gave an emotional performance of the American national anthem to commemorate Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. The Oscar-winning star was a vocal supporter of Joe Biden in last year’s US election, having been critical of Donald Trump throughout his presidency, and was later invited to join the line-up during his inauguration ceremony.

Appearing on stage outside the US Capitol in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon, Gaga truly delivered on the fashion front, sporting a navy blue blazer, massive red skirt and golden dove brooch.

Win McNamee via Getty Images Lady Gaga enters the stage outside the US Capitol building

She delivered a stunning rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner (with a golden microphone and earpiece to match her brooch, naturally!), as the world watched on.

Rob Carr via Getty Images Gaga performing during the inauguration

Her performance – and, it has to be said, her look – immediately went down a storm with those watching the inauguration live on TV:

Yaaaaasss Gaga! That was a moment in Culture if there ever was one.



WHY AM I CRYING? — Nathan Woodhead (@nathanwoodhead) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga should just be the official singer of the National Anthem. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 20, 2021

The ENORMOUS DRESS. THE IMPASSIONED HAND MOVEMENTS. I'm in raptures — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) January 20, 2021

It was so DRAMATIC. Like only she could do that😂 https://t.co/jj98ENankq — Chris D. (@cdiggi1) January 20, 2021

Your mic should always match your bird — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) January 20, 2021

the campness of gaga’s performance at the inauguration did not disappoint whatsoever, my inspiration — 𝕶𝖊𝖓𝖓𝖊𝖉𝖞 (@kennedy_mp3) January 20, 2021

In case you're wondering—Lady Gaga is wearing a dove, symbolizing peace, rather than the Hunger Games mockingjay — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga’s tone was built for songs like The National Anthem tbh she naturally has that drama/theatric element to her voice. — IsolatedSocaHoe (@Gus_JordM) January 20, 2021

The gold mic!!!! — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 20, 2021

Well okay Stefani!!!! — Chris D. (@cdiggi1) January 20, 2021

Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/kWHhlTo08y — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 20, 2021

lady gaga being introduced as "lady gaga" at such formal events i will never not giggle pic.twitter.com/zcF532Ylb3 — G (@oneofthosefaces) January 20, 2021

why does the inauguration look like it was the coronation for lady gaga who’s just acceded the throne pic.twitter.com/TnhZMYz0Fy — matt (@itsgodgabitch) January 20, 2021

In the lead-up to the US election in November, Gaga shared a video of herself recreating some of her most iconic looks, while urging fans to vote. Although the video didn’t contain an endorsement for one candidate over another, she did say: “When they announce who has won this election, it will become very clear what this country has become... let’s be real, you know who I voted for. But believe me, and listen to me now, even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world.” The Chromatica singer later joined Biden on stage at his final drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, on the same day Trump was quoted as saying: “Lady Gaga is... not so good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”

JIM WATSON via Getty Images Joe Biden and Lady Gaga in November 2020

Gaga previously won praise when she sang Star-Spangled Banner before the Super Bowl in 2016. A year later she was invited back to perform during the Half-Time Show. Other celebrities who appeared during the Biden inauguration included Jennifer Lopez and country star Garth Brooks. Following the inauguration, a TV special is set to air in the US, featuring celebratory performances from stars including John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and the New Radicals, who reformed specifically to deliver a rendition of their hit You Only Get What You Give, a song Biden has said in the past holds a special place in his heart.