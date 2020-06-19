Lady Gaga Gives Fan Leather Jacket Off Her Back For The Most Gaga Reason

A kindness punk through and through, Lady Gaga just made sure one fan will always remember her this way. The “Chromatica” singer quite literally gave the clothes off her back to a woman with whom she crossed paths in Malibu, California, earlier this week after grabbing a bite with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. The fan in question, Shannon McKee, said she complimented Gaga on her outerwear during the unexpected run-in but never imagined she’d leave with a new accessory. “I walked in, and I was, like, ‘Hey, that’s a really badass jacket you got on,’” she told “Today” about the encounter. “And she said, ‘Thank you.’ I kind of recognised the voice, but I’m not one to really go up to celebrities.” But because you don’t just run into Gaga every day, McKee decided to approach her again to express her gratitude over the singer’s unwavering support of the LGBTQ community.

“I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me,” McKee added. “And so when I went back, I was, like, ‘Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, right?’” “My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you, and my brother just recently came out to me, too,” she said. “So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.”

The story apparently moved Gaga — who has consistently spoken out about protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community — to take off her jacket and hand it over. She also told McKee to let her friend know that she “loves him.” “‘You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours,’” McKee recalled Gaga telling her. “‘Put it on right now. You be badass with it now.’”

@ladygaga you’re an incredible inspiration of a kind hearted human being and I felt so blessed to be giving this jacket off your back and have never been so blessed or thankful then I was last night.

You truly are a remarkable woman♥️ pic.twitter.com/pgAz6gQXRK — Shannon Bryant McKee (@smckee3393) June 17, 2020