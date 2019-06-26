Lady Gaga Wants Everyone To Start Asking Each Other What Pronoun They Use

“Are we making history or what?” Lady Gaga asked the packed crowd at a special invitation-only concert at the Apollo Theater on Monday night.

The pop star was in Harlem playing her very first show at the historic venue to celebrate SiriusXM’s acquisition of the Pandora streaming service, which took place earlier this year.

Gaga performed a set list filled with her biggest hits, including “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance,” and “Telephone.” The show loosely followed the plot of her current Las Vegas residency, “Enigma,” complete with dancers in day-glo costumes and a digital being who leads the singer on a journey to learn more about herself.

Halfway through the show, Gaga told the crowd, “We have a lot of things to celebrate ― it’s WorldPride Week,” referencing celebrations of the LGBTQ community taking place in New York City. “I think Pride should exist 365 ― all year ― but I’ll take a fucking global week!” she added.

She also noted that Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, an event many designate as the birth of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

“That was when our community said ‘enough is enough!’” Gaga said before giving a quick shoutout to trans icon Marsha P. Johnson, one of the rioters at Stonewall that night.