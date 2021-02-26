Lady Gaga’s Dogwalker Shot, Her Dogs Stolen In Hollywood

A gunman shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole two of the singer’s French bulldogs in Hollywood Wednesday night, fleeing with possible accomplices, according to reports.

The hospitalised male victim was in unknown condition, the LAPD told People. However, a source told the New York Post that the man was “recovering well.” KABC in Los Angeles reported the victim “appeared to be alert” and was talking to paramedics as he was about to be placed in the ambulance while holding one of the dogs.

Lady Gaga, who was in Italy, offered a $500,000 reward for the retrieval of the dogs, according to multiple outlets.

A third dog had run away but was recovered, TMZ noted. Gaga’s bodyguard was spotted carrying the dog away.

Police said the shooter, who had a semiautomatic handgun, fled with perhaps other suspects in a white car.

Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, told Fox News on Thursday that the dog walker is a friend of the family: “Our whole family is upset,” he said.