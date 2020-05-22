Lana Del Rey Drags Beyoncé, Ariana Grande While Blasting Claims She 'Glamorises Abuse'

Musician Lana Del Rey offered a fiery rebuke of her critics and several of her pop contemporaries this week while confirming plans for a new album, set to drop later this year. In a lengthy note posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Del Rey took aim at those who claimed she’d “glamorised abuse” on albums like 2012’s “Born to Die” and 2014’s “Ultraviolence.” “Question for the culture,” she wrote. “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc. — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse??????”

“I’m just fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorise abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person just singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are all very prevalent emotionally-abusive relationships all over the world,” she continued. Describing herself as “not not a feminist,” Del Rey said she believes her work has made a lasting imprint on pop culture by encouraging female artists to express themselves authentically. “It’s been a long 10 years of bullshit reviews up until recently and I’ve learned a lot from them,” she wrote. “But I also feel it really paved the way for other women to stop ‘putting on a happy face’ and to just be able to say whatever the hell they wanted to in their music.” She concluded the post by announcing plans to release two books of poetry as well as a new studio album. While she didn’t elaborate on the followup to 2019’s “Norman Fucking Rockwell!” she said the record would be unveiled Sept. 5. By Thursday morning, Del Rey’s post had received more than 1 million likes on Instagram. The response from fans, however, was decidedly mixed. Though some praised the frankness of her words, others accused her of unfairly criticising female artistsof colour.