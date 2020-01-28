Lana Del Rey didn’t need a fancy designer to clothe her for the Grammys on Sunday ― she got her festive dress at the mall.

The singer’s album and single “Norman Fucking Rockwell” lost to Billie Eilish for Album of the Year and Song of the Year, but her not-couture silver-sequined gown won fans on the red carpet.

“I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress,” Del Rey told “Entertainment Tonight” in the clip below. “But I love it.”