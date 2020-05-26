Lana Del Rey has uploaded yet another rebuttal after facing a backlash over a recent Instagram post. The Grammy-nominated star took a lot of heat on social media last week, after a lengthy statement she posted in which she claimed that many artists have recently achieved success singing about themes that the media has “crucified” her for in the past. However, while listing the singers and rappers in question, many took issue with the fact she’d listed predominantly women of colour, including Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Camila Cabello and Nicki Minaj.

Lester Cohen via Getty Images Lana Del Rey at the 2018 Grammys

Having already branded accusations of racism “bullshit”, and insisted her critics are only after “drama”, the Norman Fucking Rockwell singer has now uploaded a six-minute video, once again shooting down her detractors and attempting to clarify her initial comments. “I don’t want to beat a dead horse and I don’t want to go on and on about this post thing, but I just want to remind you that in that post, my one and only personal declaration that I’ve ever made – thanks for being so warm and welcoming – it was about the need for fragility in the feminist movement,” she began. “And when I mentioned ‘women who look like me’, I didn’t mean white like me. I meant the kind of women who other people might not believe because they think, ‘oh, well look at her, she fucking deserves it’ or whatever. There’s a lot of people like that, you know?”

Referencing fellow singer FKA Twigs – who wasn’t name-checked in her original post – Lana continued: “I just think it’s sad that the women I mentioned, whether they sing about dancing for money or whatever – the same stuff, by the way, that I’ve been singing about and chronicling for 13 years... “The difference is when I get on the pole, people call me a whore, but when Twigs gets on the pole, it’s art... I just want to say, you know, the culture is super sick right now, and the fact they want to turn my post, my advocacy for fragility into a race war, it’s really bad. It’s actually really bad.”