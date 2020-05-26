Cycling cheat Lance Armstrong gave viewers of an ESPN documentary the finger on Sunday.
And the audience reacted in kind.
Armstrong, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles for using performance-enhancing drugs, recalled being told off by a person on the street in part one of the two-parter titled “Lance.”
The 48-year-old said he expected to hear “fuck you” right after his 2012 lifetime ban from cycling and his 2013 confession to Oprah Winfrey. But it took several more years, he said, to be cursed out on the street.
Armstrong said the moment arrived when he pulled up in an Uber across from a bar. A patron yelled his name. Armstrong answered, “What’s up, man?” The man, he said, yelled “Fuck you” repeatedly. Soon six or seven others joined in chanting, “Fuck you, you fucking cheater.”
Armstrong said he resisted the urge to get into a fight and secretly paid their bill, instructing the pub to let them know he sent his love.
In the clip below from “Lance,” which is part of ESPN’s ongoing “30 for 30” series, the disgraced cyclist recounts what he heard ― and perhaps saw.
While Armstrong’s F-bomb fusillade is essentially quoting his critics, viewers couldn’t help but cuss back at the fallen champ.