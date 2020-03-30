Lara Worthington Says Mother's Hotel For Coronavirus Quarantine Is 'Unacceptable'

Hundreds of international arrivals in Australia have been placed in quarantine in hotels following new restrictions introduced over the weekend, but one Aussie celebrity is not happy with the conditions. Lara Worthington (nee Bingle) shared a post showing the “unacceptable” Sydney accommodation which her mother Sharon Bingle is expected to stay in for the next 14 days.

“I don’t think this looks like a 5 star accommodation to me,” the 32-year-old model wrote. “The next 14 days here for my 63 year old mum who is showing heavy symptoms. This is unacceptable.”

I don’t think this looks like a 5 star accommodation to me. The next 14 days here for my 63 year old mum who is showing heavy symptoms. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/MzPyXAj23Y — Lara Worthington (@MsLWorthington) March 30, 2020

On Friday Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the mandatory coronavirus self-isolation will require all arrivals to be placed in airport hotels or other accommodation facilities for the 14 days before returning to their homes. The accommodation ranges from three to five star ratings. Lara told news.com.au that her mum had been placed in The Urban Newtown.

Instagram/Lara Worthington Lara Worthington and mother Sharon Bingle

“The main issue is that no one has given her or her family any contact numbers in case she feels worse,” the model wrote in a message to the news outlet. “She understands she must quarantine but people who have travelled back are being kept in the dark information wise.” Lara said she understood these are “increasingly concerning times” for everyone, and confirmed she was in the process of contacting NSW Health for more information about her mother’s accommodation. Some people have empathised with the Aussie star, while others have been more critical of Lara’s post.

Come on, guys. Lara has obviously received images in USA from her mum in Australia, which are rather grim, and is concerned. It’s not a time to be beating up on anyone. Jump onto a different feed if you don’t like what you see. Lara, I hope your mum is able to get comfortable — 🏳️‍🌈 (@leftwingbogan) March 30, 2020

Seriously?? So maybe she should have come home earlier. I have no sympathy - there was no guarantee of 5 star accommodation. You take what you get and just because she’s your mom doesn’t mean she is entitled to 5 star service... — 💧Miss Moo (@miss_moo) March 30, 2020