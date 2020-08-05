Explosions In Beirut Cause Widespread Damage, Injure Thousands

At least two explosions rocked Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Tuesday, resulting in widespread damage and casualties, and throwing a country already mired in political and financial distress into further chaos. Videos posted on social media show massive blasts near Beirut’s port, one of the busiest in the Eastern Mediterranean. Lebanon’s health minister reported that at least 50 people had been killed and more than 2,500 injured. Lebanon’s general security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, told local reporters that the initial explosion was not a bombing, but was caused by a fire in a warehouse that had been storing confiscated “highly explosive materials.” Local television stations also reported that explosive nitrates were stored where the blast occurred, according to The Associated Press, which the country’s interior minister confirmed.

My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanonpic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m — Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020

Photos and videos taken in the immediate aftermath showed injured civilians and destroyed buildings. Bodies and debris can be seen on the dust-covered streets near the site of the explosions. One video posted on Twitter showed windows at Beirut Souks, an upscale shopping center, completely blown out. People reported feeling the explosions from as far away as Cyprus, which is hundreds of miles from Lebanon. Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud, called the incident a “national catastrophe” and questioned how the country could recover from it. “I have never in my life seen disaster this big, this grand, this catastrophic,” said Abboud, before breaking down in tears. “This a disaster for Lebanon. … We need to stay strong and we need to be courageous, but this, our people have been through so much.” Nazar Najarian, the secretary-general of Lebanon’s Kataeb political party, was killed in the explosions, the state-run National News Agency reported. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassam Diab said Tuesday that the “dangerous warehouse” had been around since 2014 and vowed that officials responsible for its existence would “pay the price.” He also declared Wednesday a national day of mourning

ANWAR AMRO via Getty Images A wounded man walks near the scene of the explosion in Beirut.

Lebanon’s health care system is already being outstretched by chronic underfunding and a surge in coronavirus cases. Doctors and nurses for months have warned of a shortage of medical supplies, including anesthesia drugs and sutures, according to the AP. The American University of Beirut Medical Center, one of the most prestigious hospitals in the Middle East, has laid off hundreds of workers in recent weeks. Some people injured in the explosions were turned away from hospitals because the buildings sustained too much damage or were already at capacity, Agence France-Presse reported. Several hospitals are asking for blood donations to meet an overwhelming need, according to reports.

Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photographer: Hasan Shaban) Firefighters carry an injured person from the scene of the explosion.

STR via Getty Images Lebanese firefighters extinguish fire at the scene of an explosion at the port in the capital Beirut.

ANWAR AMRO via Getty Images People gather to view scene of the explosion.