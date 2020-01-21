“Curb Your Enthusiasm” returned Sunday night for its long-awaited 10th season and Larry David wasted no time leaping right into the latest cultural landmines.

The season debut featured cracks about Harvey Weinstein, sexual harassment, electric scooters, selfie sticks and President Donald Trump. The part that stuck out most to folks on social media was David donning one of Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” caps ― but it wasn’t exactly an endorsement.

David discovered that wearing a MAGA hat was a “great people repellent,” allowing him to avoid talking to others: