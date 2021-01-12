Oh Good, Scientists Discovered Snakes Can Turn Their Body Into 'Lassos' To Climb

As if it’s not enough that snakes can slither, sidewind, swim on top of water, jump and glide between trees. Scientists have recently discovered a new way for them to get to you: climbing like a lasso.

Researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Cincinnati inadvertently made the discovery while working on the conservation of Micronesian starlings, a native forest bird species threatened by invasive snake predation in Guam.

As part of a new study, researchers had installed tall metal cylinders known as baffles on the island to prevent snakes and other predators like raccoons from climbing up to bird boxes. But brown tree snakes figured out a way around the barriers.

“Initially, the baffle did work, for the most part,” Thomas Seibert of CSU, a co-author of the study, said in a press release.

Seibert said he and a colleague had watched around four hours of video “and then all of a sudden, we saw this snake form what looked like a lasso around the cylinder and wiggle its body up.”

“We watched that part of the video about 15 times. It was a shocker. Nothing I’d ever seen compares to it,” he added.

The brown tree snake is native to Australia, Papua New Guinea, eastern Indonesia and several Pacific islands. It was introduced accidentally to Guam in the late 1940s or early 1950s. The reptiles have since decimated forest bird populations on the island and cause damage and power outages.