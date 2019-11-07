Last Christmas Director Paul Feig Wants A 'New President' For Christmas

Paul Feig, the director behind The Heat, Bridesmaids and new holiday movie Last Christmas, knows exactly what gift he wants this festive season. When asked what he would like for Christmas during a Build Series Sydney interview on Wednesday, the 57-year-old said: “A new president”.

“That’s going to be all over the internet now,” he laughed. “Oh well, I can’t not be controversial somehow.” Putting his Donald Trump joke aside, the US-based director then answered the question more seriously.

Sam Lax / Build Series Sydney Last Christmas director Paul Feig at Build Series Sydney.

“I just want to spend time with my wife and just be happy,” he said. “We’ve stopped giving presents really in the last number of years. We just kind of take each other on trips. Our time together is our present to each other.” Paul, who has been married to Laurie Karon since 1994, was in Australia this week to promote his latest film, Last Christmas. Starring Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding, the festive movie was written by Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson. Its soundtrack features George Michael, with many of his hits with Wham! and as songs a solo artist.