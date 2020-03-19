Australians overseas have been racing to make their way home after the Department of Foreign Affairs issued a stern warning on Tuesday to come home now before it’s too late.

A warning that was weighing heavily on Sydney man Elliot Luxton’s mind as he scrambled to get out of Los Angeles on Wednesday just as Qantas and Virgin Australia announced they would cease all international flights this month.

Luxton shared with HuffPost Australia what it was like on one of the last Virgin flights from LA to Sydney.

“There were teams of hazmat-suit-wearing airport staff handing you corona info sheets as you stood out the the aircraft door.”

The atmosphere at LAX was strange, Luxton said, with next to no US citizens at the airport, just “foreigners trying to get home.”

The crew on board his flight home was told Wednesday that this flight would be their last.

“I was told each aircraft that leaves LA in the next day or so will be the last flight. They’re just flying to get their crews home from layovers all over the world

In the US, President Donald Trump has enforced a 30-day travel ban between the US and Europe and places like LA has banned dining at restaurants, closed gyms and cinemas and put a limit on public gatherings of 9 people of more.