Late-Night Hosts Reveal Most ‘Chilling’ Moment From Trump’s Fox News Interview

US President Donald Trump’s interview with Chris Wallace of Fox News quickly turned into fodder for the late-night hosts ― and one moment stood out to all of them.

Trump boasted of passing a “very hard” cognitive test, but Wallace said he took the test himself when Trump first announced that he had passed it.

“It’s not the hardest test,” Wallace said. “They have a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant.”

The late-night hosts each offered a take on that exchange.

“Passing a cognitive test is not impressive,” Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show” noted. “It checks for things like brain damage, asking real stumpers like ‘name these three animals.’”

He added:

“It’s chilling to see the most powerful man in the world bragging that he passed a test that they give to people to find out whether they should be allowed to take the bus by themselves.”

See his full monologue below: