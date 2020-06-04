'Late Night' Writer's Police Encounters Should Make You Uncomfortable

“Maybe it’s time to get uncomfortable,” said “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin on Monday. “Late Night with Seth Meyers” was on hiatus last week as protests raged across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. As the show resumed this week, “Late Night” started its episodes on Monday and Tuesday with Ruffin explaining scary encounters she’s had with police.

During Monday’s show, Ruffin recalled her horrifying experience as a teenage driver, being singled out and screamed at by a police officer as she listened to Busta Rhymes. “I think, ‘This is how I die. This man is going to kill me.’ And I start crying. I am bawling, because I am 100% sure that this man is going to drag me out of my car, beat me to death. And tomorrow on the news everyone will be like, ‘She didn’t seem angry, but who knows?’” Ruffin said.

In another story on Tuesday, Ruffin described how an officer pulled a gun on her just for skipping down an alleyway near a police station. “He goes, ‘Put your hands on the hood of the car! Put your hands on the hood!’ This man is furious. I comply, and his partner pats me down. Now, this man is livid. It makes no sense. His anger level towards me is insane. I am a young, adorable, delight literally skipping down the street, and I’ve infuriated him,” Ruffin recalled.