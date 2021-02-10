‘I’m Not A Cat’: Lawyer Gets Stuck In Kitten Filter Mode During Zoom Court Case

A lawyer from Texas has been engulfed in the kind of technical difficulties only the last few years could bring after getting stuck in a kitten filter during a Zoom hearing.

Rod Ponton had to let judge Roy Ferguson know that he wasn’t a cat after the function was accidentally activated during a virtual court case.

As Ponton spoke, the cat’s eyes and mouth move. Two other lawyers look bemused as the incident unfolded and a Zoom conversation for the ages took place.

“Mr Ponton I believe you have a filter turned on in your video settings,” noted judge Ferguson.

“Can you hear me judge?,” Ponton replied from behind the cat facade.

Struggling to remove the feature, Ponton continued: “I’m prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

The 394th Judicial District Court court itself posted the video on YouTube – under the headline Kitten Zoom Filter Mishap – and presiding judge Ferguson tweeted about the “true professionalism all around!”.