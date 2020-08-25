Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich have welcomed their first child. The former Glee star announced her pregnancy in May, in an Instagram photo showing herself cradling her baby bump with the caption: “So grateful.” A representative for Lea confirmed on Sunday night that she had given birth to a baby boy earlier in the day. People magazine has announced the couple named their son Ever Leo.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Lea and Zandy pictured at an event last year

Lea and Zandy tied the knot in 2019, a year after announcing their engagement. They first began dating in July 2017. While Zandy is the president of clothing company AYR, Lea is best known for playing central character Rachel Berry in all six series of the musical teen drama Glee. She’d previously appeared in Broadway productions of shows like Fiddler On The Roof and Spring Awakening, while her more recent credits include the Ryan Murphy slasher series Scream Queens and the digital wellness series Well Well Well with Lea Michele, which aired on the Ellen DeGeneres Network.