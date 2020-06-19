Leah Remini: Danny Masterson Rape Charges Are Beginning Of The End For Scientology

Rape charges filed this week against “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson are the start of justice for Scientology victims, Leah Remini says.

Remini, who left the Scientology religion in 2013 and has become an activist on a mission to expose alleged church abuses, shared her excitement on Twitter shortly after charges were announced on Wednesday.

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end,” she tweeted.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Masterson with forcibly raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home in separate incidents from 2001 to 2003.