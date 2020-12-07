Handout via Getty Images Queensland Fire and Emergency Services continue to work to contain a bushfire that has been burning on Fraser Island for six weeks, and is now threatening areas with 1,000-year-old trees. Fraser Island, also known as K'gari, is world heritage listed and the world's largest sand island The fire started in mid-October after an illegal campfire and has since burned across 81,000 hectares of the island.

SYDNEY - Authorities on Monday asked residents of a coastal township in the world heritage listed K’gari (Fraser Island) to “leave immediately” after a massive bushfire burning there since mid-October was expected to reach the township early morning. The blaze has already destroyed half the island, which is part of the Great Barrier Reef and famous for its tropical rainforest on sand dunes, and inland lakes. “A large fire is travelling in a southeasterly direction towards Happy Valley township on Fraser Island. It is expected to impact Happy Valley township around 7am,” Queensland state Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said in a statement issued Monday early morning. “Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.”

