Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab has announced he is stepping down in the wake of the massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 160 people and wounded about 6,000.

Diab announced on Monday the resignation of his entire government amid public uproar against the country’s leaders.

In a televised address, he said he backed calls by ordinary Lebanese for those responsible for “this crime” to be put on trial.

Diab made the announcement after the cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, met on Monday, with many ministers wanting to resign, according to ministerial and political sources.

Diab said on Saturday he would request early parliamentary elections.

Demonstrations broke out again in central Beirut, with some protesters hurling rocks at security forces guarding an entrance leading to the parliament building, who responded with tear gas.