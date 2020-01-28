'Devastated' LeBron James Makes A Promise To Kobe Bryant In Heartbreaking Post

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram one day after the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, writing that it was still difficult to speak and promising to care for the team in his absence. “I’m not ready,” James wrote on Monday, one day after Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash. “But here I go.

Eight others, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the Los Angeles-area accident. The Lakers postponed Tuesday night’s game in the wake of the tragedy. James revealed in his post that he had spoken with Bryant just hours before the crash. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have,” he wrote. “WTF!!” Bryant’s final tweet on Saturday was also directed at James. Bryant congratulated James for passing him for third place on the all-time scoring list:

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020