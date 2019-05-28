LEGEND: Festival Pulls The Plug On Neil Young, He Keeps Playing Anyway

No one can stop Neil Young.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was cut off at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on Saturday night for violating the 10 p.m. curfew at the outdoor event.

But that didn’t stop 73-year-old Young and his accompanying band, Promise of the Real, from finishing their final song, “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

As video from the event shows, they continued to play through their stage amps ― and while it lacked in volume, the crowd helped make up for it by singing along to keep on rocking until the end of the song.

Someone can be seen running out onto the stage at about the 7:45 mark in the clip, possibly to warn Young of what was about to happen. About 20 seconds later, the main audio was cut: