Lena Dunham Details Her Coronavirus Ordeal: 'My Body Simply Revolted'

Lena Dunham has detailed her excruciating experience with coronavirus. The Girls star and creator revealed she fell ill with Covid-19 in mid-March, telling of how her body “simply revolted” after contracting the virus. The US actor explained how she suffers from a chronic disease that affects the joints and skin, and said she was initially unable to distinguish the pain from her existing illness.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Lena Dunham

However, Lena said the pain was soon joined by an “impossible, crushing fatigue”, as well as a fever. “Suddenly my body simply… revolted,” she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “The nerves in my feet burned and muscles wouldn’t seem to do their job. My hands were numb. I couldn’t tolerate loud noises. “I couldn’t sleep but I couldn’t wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell. A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time. Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red rashes. “A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs. This went on for 21 days … that blended together like a rave gone wrong.”