Lena Dunham: 'I Can’t Just Pretend That Weight Is Not A Thing. It's A Thing'

In an age of body positivity, it feels almost outdated to worry about your weight. But let’s get real for a minute: despite our best efforts to embody self love, weight is something that still preoccupies many people.

In a new article, actor Lena Dunham has broken the taboo of talking about it –and summed up our conflicting feelings.

“Yes, I am body positive but I am also a young, single woman working in Hollywood and I can’t just pretend that weight is not a thing. It’s a thing,” she writes in Elle.

The 33-year-old discusses her own experience of losing and gaining weight, and said for her, weight loss has been linked to periods of sadness, including the end of her six-year relationship with musician Jack Antonoff, as well as periods of ill health. Dunham had a hysterectomy at the age of 31 in the hopes of reducing her endometriosis pain, but has since required further treatment.

“I lost weight,” she says in the magazine. “Not a little weight. Not the kind of weight where your bras feel kind of generous and you marvel at your subtle but oh-wow-it’s-definitely-there-now clavicle. No, it was a lot of weight.

“It happened, like many things, at first slowly and then all at once.”