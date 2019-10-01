Leonardo DiCaprio Blasts Donald Trump For Climate Change Denial

Leonardo DiCaprio thinks the world of Donald Trump ... is a disaster in the making.

The Oscar-winning actor ripped the president and other world leaders for gambling away the future of the planet by denying climate change.

Appearing at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend in New York, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star zeroed in on Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord two years ago. “It’s become clear that our political leaders have failed to live up to promises that we celebrated that day,” DiCaprio said Saturday, as seen in the video above.

“Our future is being gambled away, and our leaders, those whom we entrust to protect us and set the example, are either failing to stop these dangerous trends or, in some cases, denying the very science of this climate catastrophe,” he added.