Leonardo DiCaprio Praises 'Leader Of Our Time' Greta Thunberg After First Meeting

Leonardo DiCaprio has hailed teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg as a “leader of our time” following their first meeting.

The Hollywood star, who is an environmental campaigner himself, said the 16-year-old’s message should be a “wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over”.

Leo posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram, writing: “There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time.