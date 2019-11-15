19 Lesser-Known Amusement Parks Worth Visiting Around The World

Amusement parks are beloved destinations for kids and adults alike. Some, like Walt Disney World, even have a cultlike following among visitors.
But beyond the classics like Disney World, Universal and Six Flags, there are countless other theme parks with less name recognition but lots of fun to offer nonetheless.
We’ve rounded up 19 lesser-known amusement parks around the world.
NurPhoto via Getty ImagesLocated in the special ward of Nerima, Tokyo's Toshimaen has a retro vibe and unique offerings like an insect museum.
Allentown Morning Call via Getty ImagesHershey, Pennsylvania, isn't just a destination for chocolate lovers. There's also a theme park with roller coasters, water rides and more.
Frederic REGLAIN via Getty ImagesParc Astérix in Plailly, France, is based on the popular comic book series Astérix, which follows a group of Gauls resisting Roman occupation.
kali9 via Getty ImagesOpened in 1899, Pittsburgh's Kennywood has a classic amusement park look. It was even the filming location for the 2009 movie "Adventureland."
AGF via Getty ImagesAs its name suggests, Italy's Gardaland is situated near Lake Garda in the northeast part of the country. The complex has many roller coasters and water rides.
Jim Smeal via Getty ImagesIn addition to being a classic pilgrimage site for Dolly Parton fans, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is home to many rides, festivals and other attractions.
The Washington Post via Getty ImagesThe Knoebel family has owned and operated this free-admission amusement park in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, since it opened in 1926. The park has famous wooden roller coasters and a haunted house ride.
ullstein bild via Getty ImagesPhantasialand is located outside Cologne, Germany, in Brühl. The park offers a mix of themes like "Mystery" and "Berlin."
David Welker via Getty ImagesSilver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, is a top family-friendly destination in the Ozarks.
Roberto Machado Noa via Getty ImagesCanada's Wonderland was the first major theme park in the country and remains the largest in Canada. The park has many themed areas, including International Street, Medieval Faire and Grande World Exposition of 1890. Its newest roller coaster breaks world records.
New York Daily News Archive via Getty ImagesPlayland Park AKA Rye Playland is located along the Long Island Sound in Rye, New York, and features classic roller coasters, thrill rides and kid-friendly attractions.
Didier Messens via Getty ImagesThis Dutch amusement park is in Kaatsheuvel and has a general fantasy theme, with elements drawn from fairy tales, fables, ancient legends and other folklore.
Wolfgang Kaehler via Getty ImagesThe largest theme park in the Pacific Northwest, Silverwood Theme Park is in Idaho near the town of Coeur d'Alene.
VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm via Getty ImagesKnott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, includes a ghost town and "Peanuts"-themed "Camp Snoopy" area.
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA via Getty ImagesGold Reef City is situated on an old gold mine in Johannesburg, South Africa, and therefore has a gold rush theme.
Boston Globe via Getty ImagesCanobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, has a few rides with American history-themed names like "Boston Tea Party" and "Yankee Cannonball."
Vince Talotta via Getty ImagesCentreville Amusement Park is located on Centre Island off Toronto, Ontario. The child-oriented park has a vintage carousel, miniature train rides and more.
NurPhoto via Getty ImagesTivoli Gardens in Copenhagen has a classic rides, as well as live events and a world-famous Christmas market during the holiday season.
Henry Groskinsky via Getty ImagesOpened in 1870, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, is the second-oldest operating amusement park in the U.S.