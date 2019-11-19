‘Let The Baby Die’ Sign Attacks Dad Who Is Trying To Raise Money For Disabled Son

A family from Ohio in the US, is speaking out after an anonymous person responded to their plea for money to help cover their son’s medical treatments by saying their child should die. KC Ahlers’ infant son, Randy James, or “RJ,” was diagnosed with two rare medical conditions when he was born in July. One is Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum, which means the center of his brain is underdeveloped. He was also born with Trisomy 9 Mosaic Syndrome, a rare genetic chromosome disease. “In his three months on this earth he has been to 15 specialist appointments,” Angela Ahlers, RJ’s mother, wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up to help pay for their son’s medical bills in October. Although the family has insurance, Angela Ahlers wrote that the bills are beginning to stack up. One genetic test alone would cost $10,000, she said, but their insurance company stated that it’s “Not medically Necessary.” The Ahlers family has managed to raise about $4,000, according to their fundraising page, but they still have a long way to go to reach their $20,000 goal. To draw more attention to their plight, KC Ahlers put up six signs around a local mall describing RJ’s disabilities and asking onlookers to donate to their GoFundMe. Last week, he spotted a sign posted below one of his own that read: “Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays.”

Screen shot via WTVG KC Ahlers spotted this chilling sign right below one of his signs that he had posted near a local mall, describing his son RJ’s disabilities and asking onlookers to donate to his family's GoFundMe page.

KC Ahlers told local news station WTVG that the sign “shocked” him and that it was hard to believe that someone could display that level of “cruelty.” “I came out. I saw it. Immediately took the one down. There were other ones that were up, but somebody, some other good Samaritans kicked them down,” he said. Unfortunately, the Ahlers family’s dilemma and societal attitudes around disabilities — like the one displayed on the sign — are not uncommon. Multiple disabilityactivists have condemned the sign on social media, including Emily Ladau, a wheelchair user and editor-in-chief of Rooted in Rights, a website that fights stigma against the disability community. Ladau tweeted that the sign illustrates “how little society thinks of disabled people” and that the current health insurance system is an “abomination” that compels people, including the Ahlers family, to “seek monetary supports to avoid financial ruin.”

Health insurance is an abomination, so people seek monetary supports to avoid financial ruin. And then in their most desperate moments, they’re told that they should just let their loved ones die because that’s how little society thinks of disabled people. https://t.co/2KS3ARG4v0 — Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) November 18, 2019