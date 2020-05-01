Letter From The Editor: Welcome To HuffPost LIFE

HuffPost The non-BS guide to modern life.

Let’s face it, life is weird right now. Self-isolation used to be a hangover cure, containment strategies were for embarrassing social media posts and working from home was more WTF than WFH. But if ever there was a need for trusted advice and actionable guidance for real people, from real people, it’s now.

And this is HuffPost LIFE.

We’re calling it the “no-BS guide to modern life”, an aesthetically pleasing and easy-to-navigate site with answers to problems you actually face: from WFH issues to embracing green living to dealing with anxiety, family issues, money worries and sex and relationship complexities.

LIFE arms you with sound advice you can rely on, tells stories you can relate to and gives you solid information about how you can live a great life on a real person’s budget, on your terms.

LIFE will motivate you when you feel uninspired, put an arm around you when everything gets too much and bring you plenty of ‘it’s not just me’ moments - like, yes, the coronavirus is messing with our periods and, yes, we’re already getting sick of Zoom meetings.

There’s stuff to try, strategies to cope, recipes to make and people to meet.

But there’s one thing HuffPost LIFE isn’t. And that’s judgemental. We’re never going to tell you you’re not fit enough, the wrong size or not cool enough, or that the key to happiness is buying more stuff you don’t need and can’t afford. Because life is about celebrating you.

Service journalism is particularly pressing right now. HuffPost LIFE helps you make good choices with smart, empowering, inclusive content that reflects your reality – the funny and life-affirming, the important and moving.

Huffpost Australia Whether it be setting up your WFH space so your partner doesn’t walk by your video calls in their undies, to listing the best travel-based Netflix shows so you can take a trip from the couch, HuffPost’s service journalism has an emphasis on giving you answers to what you’re looking for.

LIFE also doubles down on HuffPost’s focus on diverse voices from our community. It’s my mission to bring these voices into the spotlight - sharing their experience and reality like no other brand - but we also write for these voices.

I’m one of those people who grew up in a far-flung place with a varied background. My parents broke up when I was 7 years old, I have a brother that was adopted and my mum is the oldest of 13 kids - so I have plenty of experience with the modern family. As a person with Indigenous heritage, I grew up by the sea and have a great respect for the land so green living is important to me.

A proud product of the small-town public school system, I got through my journalism degree at UQ by surviving on two-minute noodles and Centrelink’s piddly fortnightly payments like the rest of my mates. I experience the same issues keeping you up at night: how do I handle debt, should I get pet insurance for my pug, how will I pay for childcare, how do I relate to people who don’t share my views, how can I switch off from the non-stop news cycle that has the whole country (and world) on edge; what to do about the housing crises in our cities. It goes on.

I get that this is a crowded market. And why should you trust another bloody lifestyle site telling you what to do? On LIFE you’ll find the latest on rules around travel restrictions and ideas on where to go when they lift, and helpful guidance on whether you can visit your grandparents in Australia right now. Worried about how you’re spending your iso time? We’ve got baking recipes, ideas on how to make face masks and tips for your quarantine beauty regime. And this is just the beginning.

This is HuffPost LIFE.