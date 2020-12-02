Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, Formula One has announced.

The seven-time Formula One world champion is in isolation after his positive result was announced on Tuesday morning.

An F1 statement said: “The FIA, Formula One and Mercedes Team can today confirm that during mandatory pre-race PRC testing for the Sakhir Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has tested positive forCOVID-19.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, he is now isolating. All contacts have been declared. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula One will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes team said Hamilton, 35, reported “mild symptoms” on the morning following Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix where he claimed his 11th win of the season.