LGBTQ-Inclusive Movies Rise As Racial Diversity Plummets, GLAAD Report Finds

Acclaimed films such as “Booksmart” and “Rocketman” made 2019 a banner year for LGBTQ representation in Hollywood. But a new survey finds that a lot more work needs to be done before on-screen parity can be achieved.

GLAAD on Thursday unveiled its 2020 “Studio Responsibility Index,” which examined 118 movies released by eight major studios, including The Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. last year.

Of the surveyed films, 22 ― or 18.6% ― featured LGBTQ characters, a slight increase from 2018 (18.4%) and the highest figure in the eight-year history of the report.

Still, GLAAD executives expressed concern over two key findings. For the third year in a row, transgender characters were completely absent from all 118 films. And out of the LGBTQ characters presented, 34% were people of colour, down from 42% in 2018 and 57% in 2017.

“Despite seeing a record-high percentage of LGBTQ-inclusive films this year, the industry still has a long way to go in terms of fairly and accurately representing the LGBTQ community,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in an email. “If film studios want to stay relevant to today’s audiences and compete in an industry that is emphasising diversity and inclusion, then they must urgently reverse course on the diminishing representation of LGBTQ women and people of colour, as well as the complete absence of trans characters.”