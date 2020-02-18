LGBTQ People Feel Worse Now Than During The Yes Vote. Here’s How We Change That.

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images This picture taken on September 10, 2017 shows demonstrators taking part in a same-sex marriage rally in Sydney.

More than 80% of Australian LGBTQ people said they feel worse now than when marriage equality was won in 2017, according to new data. The Make Love Louder report, commissioned by Absolut, gathered responses from 1000 LGBTQ people aged 18 to 65, who also said they alter their daily activities out of fear of being discriminated against. Three in four have personally experienced negativity or discrimination relating to their LGBTQ status while one in four reported hearing negativity about the community every day.

“LGBTIQ+ people can experience a number of other intersecting types of prejudice too—such as racial prejudice or prejudice against people with disabilities,” the report’s lead researcherDr Shirleene Robinson said. “These statistics show that rates of abuse and discrimination towards LGBTIQ+ people in Australia are endemic. They are deeply concerning and they need to be addressed as an immediate priority.” Pride and the #loveislove hashtag may be trending on social right now but data from the Make Love Louder report suggests 73% of Australians consider themselves “silent supporters”, with only 2% of allies or friends identifying themselves as activists. That’s just one in four allies and friends that actively voice their support for the LGBTQ community.

Make Love Louder, Absolut The Make Love Louder report was led by prolific researcher, author, and LGBTIQ+ advocate Dr Shirleene Robinson.