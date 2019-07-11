LGBTQ+ Pride Around The World
Cities around the world hosted Pride marches in recent weeks, 50 years after the Stonewall Riots in Manhattan spearheaded the LGBTQ+ rights movement. In the summer of 1979, patrons at the Stonewall Inn retaliated after a police raid on the bar. The following year, the first Pride march was held, both in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and in protest at the discrimination endured.
