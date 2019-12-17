Liam Hemsworth Surprises 'Shocked' Bride On Her Wedding Day

Liam Hemsworth gave a fangirling bride the ultimate gift when he surprised her on her wedding day. Katie and Shane, a couple from the UK, had just tied the knot on the Gold Coast in Australia last month, and headed down to nearby Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club for some post-wedding drinks.

The bride couldn’t believe her luck when her sister pointed out Miley Cyrus’ ex sitting at a table in the corner, and being the ultimate gentleman he is, Liam happily posed for some snaps with the bride.

Wedding photographer Kirl Willcox captioned the sweet moment, and said Katie was “in shock” when she crossed paths with the “Hunger Games” actor. “My wedding couple Katie and Shane came all the way from the UK to get married on the beautiful Gold Coast, Australia. Little did they know they would run into one of Katie’s idols Liam Hemsworth,” Willcox told E! News. “Liam was near the window in good spirits talking to a male friend. [He] was all smiles and was happy to take photos with the bride and groom and congratulated the happy couple.” Back in August Liam confirmed his split with musician Miley Cyrus after eight months of marriage.

KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus confirmed their split in August.