Liam Hemsworth Is Officially Moving On From Miley Cyrus, Spotted Kissing Maddison Brown

It’s time to add another side to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s ever-expanding love polygon.

After the couple called it quits two months ago following a decade of on-again, off-again dating and less than eight months of marriage, each have splintered off into new relationships, forcing us all to learn names like Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson.

Well, create some room in your brain for model and actress Maddison Brown, who was spotted cozying up to Hemsworth during a PDA-filled night in New York City this week.

After they were seen holding hands on an outing earlier in the day, the maybe-couple passionately kissed on the street like, um, everybody was watching after stopping by The Flower Shop bar and checking out a show at the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre.

Brown, a fellow Australian, is perhaps best known for starring in the CW’s reboot of the popular ’80s soap “Dynasty” as Kirby.