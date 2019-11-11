PA/Hugo Liam Payne admitted he needed "a hell of a lot of tequila" to get through his latest Hugo photo-shoot

Liam Payne has unveiled the results of his latest photo-shoot for HUGO, and it seems he’s taken the lyrics to his hit Strip That Down a little too literally. The former One Direction singer has posed for a series of snaps with model Stella Maxwell as part of the new underwear campaign, and when we tell you that they’re a lot… we mean it. In the most notable of the shots, Liam is seen posing completely naked, obscured by a topless Stella, who is wearing just a pair of HUGO underwear. Another sees her lying nude in bed with Liam sprawled next to her in another revealing pose.

PA/Hugo Despite being an underwear campaign, Liam is completely naked in one of the photo-shoot's most *ahem* memorable shots

Speaking about the photo-shoot in a new interview with GQ, Liam compared it to “soft-core porn”, admitting he needed “a hell of a lot of tequila” to get him through it. “I mean it was just a room full of five or six people and a hell of a lot of tequila to get me to this level,” he recalled. “I was standing there and all of a sudden it was, ‘Right, OK, take them off’. I’m like, ‘Really? Take them off? Off, off? Like on-the-floor off? Oh, my God.’ And there was a real hollow moment afterwards where I was sitting outside smoking a cigarette thinking, ‘I have basically just shot soft-core porn’. For one, my mum is going to kill me. For another thing, I don’t know how far this is going to go... That was just the first shot!” He added that while he had “a lot of fun” on set, his mum “wasn’t best pleased” with the results.

PA/Hugo Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell, who apparently only have one pair of pants to share between the two of them