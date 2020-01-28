NBC personality Lilly Singh made a splash in 2019, rounding out the year with her historic late-night debut and coming out as bisexual in a heartfelt message on social media. Now she’s reflecting on the highs and lows of being open about her sexuality, in a monologue that aired on Wednesday.

The Indian-Canadian comedian opened the episode ― which appropriately featured guest RuPaul ― with her views on LGBTQ+ solidarity and bisexual visibility, as well as the backlash she’s received for often referring to herself as a bi woman of colour (spoiler: haters, get your own show!). She also voiced her surprise at not losing fans in India, as she had been warned.

“Turns out in a place with 1.3 billion people, a lot of them don’t give an F about who I give an F,” the celebrity from Scarborough, Ont. told “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” viewers.

Now if only we could get Singh to sound off on her use of Black culture ...

Watch the video above to find out what the Youtuber-turned-TV-host had to say about reactions to her online coming out journey.