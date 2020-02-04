@Lillipadsydney Instagram Nyoka, a proud Yidinji woman from the Indigenous community of Yarrabah, said she feels "ashamed" after people protested her Indigenous-inspired Kangaroo Burger.

A year after moving from Cairns to Sydney to open a cafe that offers “something for everyone”, getting attacked for serving meat as part of an Aboriginal-inspired meal was the last thing Nyoka Hrabinsky thought she’d be dealing with. Hrabinsky, a proud Yidinji woman from the Indigenous community of Yarrabah (53 km from Cairns), runs Glebe’s Lillipad Cafe with her husband, Laszio. The pair were excited to introduce their kangaroo burger as a respectful nod to Survival Day. They worked with local elders for three months to create the spiced patty with wattleseed, pepper leaf and salt bush — but Hrabinsky’s nod to her heritage was clouded by protest against the use of kangaroo meat. She told HuffPost Australia an “opinionated group” came into her store to heckle her over the kangaroo burger, even though the menu offers meat options as well as gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian items. “They came around and asked questions and were demanding answers as to why we were selling kangaroo meat,” Hrabinsky told HuffPost Australia. “We were really busy in the cafe so I didn’t have that much time to talk to them. I said, ‘I’m sorry but this is not a vegan-only cafe, we’re promoting traditional foods and flavours.’”

Photos of the burger have since been shared in Facebook groups, and Hrabinsky confirmed that unknown callers have phoned her husband to blast them about the menu item. “Horrified that The Lillipad Cafe Sydney is proudly serving kangaroo burger. The animals served today are from commercial shooters and NOT from traditional farming,” one Instagram user wrote alongside a promotional picture of the burger. “Even during the drought and fires, NSW government are [sic] still allowing the mass slaughter of this native animal which has been here millions of years.” Although Hrabinsky has tried not to read them, she says the negative comments “made me feel really ashamed. Ashamed of who I am and my culture and where I come from. I felt judged.” Noting that their business is not the only cafe that sells kangaroo meat, Hrabinsky said, “I don’t understand why they’re just targeting us.”