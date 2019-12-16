Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Singer Lily Allen poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of 'Frozen 2', in central London, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lily Allen has said she deleted her Twitter because the site has “given a voice to the far right”. The singer deactivated her account on Friday after posting a series of tweets about the Conservatives’ win in the general election. She had accused Boris Johnson’s party of using “unchecked targeted bespoke propaganda” and also began trending on the site when Piers Morgan tweeted about her claim on Instagram their win was because “racism and misogyny runs so so deep in this country”.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Lily Allen quit Twitter on Friday

Lily – who is a vocal Labour supporter – has since denied she had quit Twitter because she “couldn’t handle the abuse and humiliation”, after she faced heavy criticism from some of the site’s users. “It’s annoying of course to be bullied and have so much hate thrown in your direction, but that’s been happening for 10 years,” she wrote.