Lily Allen has said she deleted her Twitter because the site has “given a voice to the far right”.
The singer deactivated her account on Friday after posting a series of tweets about the Conservatives’ win in the general election.
She had accused Boris Johnson’s party of using “unchecked targeted bespoke propaganda” and also began trending on the site when Piers Morgan tweeted about her claim on Instagram their win was because “racism and misogyny runs so so deep in this country”.
Lily – who is a vocal Labour supporter – has since denied she had quit Twitter because she “couldn’t handle the abuse and humiliation”, after she faced heavy criticism from some of the site’s users.
“It’s annoying of course to be bullied and have so much hate thrown in your direction, but that’s been happening for 10 years,” she wrote.
“I deleted Twitter because I really believe that these platforms have given a voice to the far right, and they use them to spread disinformation and lies, which win them elections and ruin people’s lives. If they didn’t exist we wouldn’t be here.
“I want to delete my Instagram too but I’m just not there yet. I so wish I was.”
Lily has regularly spoken out against the current government and the Conservative party and her comments about their win prompted Piers to tell her to “fuck off”.
The two have previously argued a number of times on Twitter, including about gun violence in London, with Piers criticising Lily for wearing a necklace shaped like a machine gun.